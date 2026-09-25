An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update... Polo (as of Friday, September 25, 2026, noon)

Currently, Hurricane Polo is a monster Cat-5 storm with maximum sustained winds at a crazy180 mph and is located several hundred miles Southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Although Polo is moving to the West at the moment, a gradual clockwise turn will begin this evening and continue into the weekend steering this cyclone over the Southern Baja Peninsula on Monday as a Cat-2 Hurricane.

As Polo nears the peninsula, tropical moisture will be pulled-up over the Southwest beginning Sunday into Monday.



While the latest GFS weather computer model keeps all of its precipitation over the Four Corners states, the Ensemble and Model Output Statistics renderings both forecast widely scattered light shower activity over Southern California late-Sunday into Monday.

The timing and coverage of rain all hinges on the arrival of an approaching trough of Low Pressure. If it moves slowly, the SoCal rain chances increase, while a faster moving front will push the activity well East of the Coachella Valley.



Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings