Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, September 25, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with some humidity and above-normal high temperatures just above 100°. You can expect more of the same for Saturday, but with additional high clouds.
I'm still examining at a wide-variety of long-range forecasts -- all with different outlooks -- regarding moisture tied to Hurricane Polo in the Northeast Pacific.
As of this posting, a couple of weather computer models have some rain over Southern California on Monday, while others suggest no rain at all.
The best I can say at this point is... stay tuned!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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