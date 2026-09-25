Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, September 25, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with some humidity and above-normal high temperatures just above 100°. You can expect more of the same for Saturday, but with additional high clouds.

I'm still examining at a wide-variety of long-range forecasts -- all with different outlooks -- regarding moisture tied to Hurricane Polo in the Northeast Pacific.

As of this posting, a couple of weather computer models have some rain over Southern California on Monday, while others suggest no rain at all.

The best I can say at this point is... stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings