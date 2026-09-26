An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, September 26, 2026!

Major Cat- 4 Hurricane Polo may be one-thousand miles away from Southern California right now, but the powerful storm will soon have an effect on our forecast.



Today, the Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies with slightly above-normal high temperatures just above 100° this afternoon. We see clouds moving overhead tonight.

Bands of thicker clouds associated with Polo will appear over SoCal on Sunday which will play a role in keeping our midday temps in the 90s.

While the heaviest precipitation will fall to our East over Arizona, the Southland will only see widely scattered rainfall on Monday with just hit-and-miss light showers in the Valley that morning.

It looks like skies will slowly clear-out by Monday evening followed by sunny skies on Tuesday with mild temps once again in the 90s.



See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings