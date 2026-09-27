An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, September 27, 2026!

Major Cat-3 Hurricane Polo may be a few hundred miles WSW of Cabo, but the powerful storm will have an effect on our forecast.

Bands of clouds associated with Polo will remain over SoCal today which will play a role in keeping Coachella Valley high temperatures in the 90s this afternoon.

While the heaviest precipitation from Polo will fall to our East over the Four Corners states, the Valley will only see hit-and-miss sprinkles in the Valley Monday morning... if anything at all. Scattered showers are possible over Imperial and Eastern Riverside counties.

It looks like skies will slowly clear-out by Monday evening followed by sunny skies on Tuesday with mild temps -- once again -- in the 90s.

For rain coverage, see images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings