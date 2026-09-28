Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, September 28, 2026!

The stretch of clouds over the Southwest associated with Hurricane Polo and remnants of Odalys will all slowly shift to the East. In fact, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine by this afternoon.



There remains a chance of a few light showers later today over Eastern Riverside County while the heaviest rain will fall over Arizona and the other Four Corners states.

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with much drier air.



Valley high temperatures will reside in the lower-90s today, middle-90s tomorrow, then upper-90s on Wednesday.

Finally, it looks like on-shore winds will become a bit gusty in those wind-prone areas around the Valley during the late-afternoon/evening hours on Tuesday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings