An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Tuesday, September 29, 2026!

• Hurricane Polo has weakened to a Cat-1 storm with sustained winds of 75 mph after making initial landfall in Baja California Sur. The storm is now making second landfall near Guaymas (state of Sonora) and then will dissipate while zooming-off to the NE.



• Tropical Storm Rachel is strengthening off the SW coast of Mexico and is forecast to become a Hurricane later today. The National Hurricane Center has Rachel approaching Cabo as a Cat-2 storm, but then turning more to the West away from the peninsula.



• Tropical Depression Nineteen-E has formed in the open waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and poses no threat to land.

• Hurricane Nolo is a Category 2 Hurricane moving away from the populated main Hawaiian Islands and will soon track toward the WNW. We've been tracking this persistent cyclone since September 13.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings