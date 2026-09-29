Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, September 29, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see mostly sunny skies today with near-normal high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 90s.

Because of residual moisture in the mid-levels, there remains the chance of a few storms just to the North and East of the Coachella Valley this afternoon. (See images for HRRR forecast details.)



Also, on-shore winds in those wind-prone areas around the Valley will become just a little bit gusty today during the late-afternoon/evening hours.

Next, the Valley will be under clear skies for the rest of the workweek with peak temps close to that 100-degrree mark each afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings