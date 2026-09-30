Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Wednesday, September 30, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with slightly above-normal high temperatures close to 100°. You can expect cloud-free conditions for your Thursday and Friday afternoons.

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to nudge its way over the Southern California coast, Valley temps will heat-up a bit. Palm Springs will warm from 102° on Thursday, to 103° on Friday, then 105° Saturday.

Incidentally -- because high temps to our West will reach the middle-to-upper 90s -- an Extreme Heat Watch has been posted for the Inland Empire to the Coast from Friday through Wednesday.

Valley dew points will rise from the middle-40s today, to around 50° Thursday, then middle-50s Friday into early next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings