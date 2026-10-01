Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, October 1, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies today and tomorrow with above-normal high temperatures just above 100°.



Next -- as an upper-level high centers itself over Southern California on Saturday -- Valley temperatures will move closer to 105° that afternoon. It looks like the area will see low-triples into all of next week.

The Valley will not be devoid of surface moisture as Valley dew points will elevate from around 50° today, closer to 60° this weekend.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings