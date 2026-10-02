Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, October 2, 2026!

An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Southwest will ensure midday high temperatures will be running above-normal each day into next week.

While normal temps around the Coachella Valley during early-October are in the middle-90s, instead we'll experience numbers just above 100° each day from today through Friday of next week.



By-the-way... an Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Thursday for areas from the Inland Empire to the Coast where highs will peak in the upper-90s/lower-100s each of those afternoons.



Also, the National Weather Service may have issued a Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass (and all SoCal coastal counties) for just Saturday, but there is data which suggests those off-shore winds may become much stronger on Sunday. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings