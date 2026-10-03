An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, October 3, 2026!

The National Weather Service has issue three different weather alerts for areas of Southern California...



A Wind Advisory has been posted through this evening for the Very West end of the Coachella Valley into the San Gorgonio Pass and also includes areas in Orange and San Diego counties.

An Air Quality Alert has been posted through Saturday evening for Imperial County where windblown dust will be an issue.



An Extreme Warning continues through Thursday for a large area of Southern California and includes the Inland Empire to the coastline.



See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings