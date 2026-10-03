Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, October 3, 2026!

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure resides over the Southwest, much of the Southland will be dealing with above-normal high temperatures into most of next week.

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with dew points in the middle-50s, middle-of-the-day relative humidity around 20%, and above-normal high temperatures just above 100°. You can expect more-of-the-same for your Sunday.

As of today, it looks like the two hottest days in the Valley will be Wednesday and Thursday when those midday highs in some areas just may exceed 105° both afternoons.

Aside from a few mountain clouds, sunshine will be in our forecast for each day this next workweek.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings