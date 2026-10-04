Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, October 4, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine the next several afternoons, all with above-normal temperatures.

Normally in early-October, we should see peak-temps in the middle-90s. Instead the Valley will experience highs just above 100° today and tomorrow, followed by numbers closer to 105° for your Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



Incidentally, an Extreme Heat Warning continues through Thursday from the Inland Empire to the coastal counties where highs will reside in the upper-90s/lower-100s.



Also, surface moisture will be an issue in the Valley, especially today and tomorrow when dew points hover just under 60° with middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the 20s.

While Hurricane Rachel will continue to move away from Mexico over the next several days, there remains the chance a trough over the NE Pacific could direct its precipitation over the Southwest on Monday, October 12. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings