An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, October 5, 2026!

Conditions around Southern California will go from hot to hotter this week.

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure bounces around the Southwest, high temperatures will be running about ten-degrees above normal this week. In fact, an Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Thursday for areas from the Inland Empire to the coastal counties.

Palm Springs will experience its peak-heat on Wednesday and Thursday when highs reach 107° both afternoons.

As of this posting, it looks like a cold front will move through the Southwest this weekend, dropping temperatures while providing a gusty on-shore winds.

See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings