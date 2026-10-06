A Look at Hurricane Rachel and What It Means for Southern California!

Will Hurricane Rachel Bring Precipitation to SoCal?

As a disturbance approaches the California coast, it will play a role in turning a weakening Rachel to the Northeast toward the Baja Peninsula. As of today, it looks like this same trough will pull-up enough mid-level moisture to trigger showers over the Southwest beginning Sunday.

While the latest GFS and Ensemble renderings both forecast rain around the Coachella Valley on Sunday, we may see a bit more widespread coverage on Monday into early-Tuesday. Stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings