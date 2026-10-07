Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Wednesday, October 7, 2026!
Rachel is currently a Cat-1 Hurricane moving its way to the WNW, but an approaching trough of low pressure will turn this cyclone to the Northeast beginning Friday.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Rachel weakening to Tropical Storm status on Thursday as it moves over cooler sea surface temperatures. Add wind shear, and Rachel is expected to become a Tropical Depression by Sunday as she moves over Ensenada, Mexico.
The Coachella Valley will begin Saturday with lots of sunshine followed by thickening clouds throughout the day.
Next -- with the combination of the remnants of Rachel along with a cold front -- we'll see significant precipitation over the Southwest and Southern California on Sunday.
As of this posting, the Coachella Valley could accumulate up to a quarter-of-an-inch of rain throughout the day on Sunday... possibly more. Flood-prone areas around the Valley should be prepared.
There will still be scattered SoCal showers on Monday, but only hit-and-miss light showers -- if anything at all -- for the Coachella Valley. A few leftover light showers are a possibility over the Southland on Tuesday, but nothing for the Valley.
Next -- as this frontal boundary exits to the East -- cooler weather will filter into the Southwest. For instance, Palm Springs will see its high temperature drop from 108° on Thursday to just 81° by Tuesday.
There will be changes to this outlook as Rachel approaches... stay tuned!
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings
119 jobs on the line and DRD’s General Manager won’t answer questions … Drop a comment 👇: Would you vote YES or NO on giving a district more money if they refuse to answer transparency questions? #therogginreport #drd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Help us choose the next NBC Palm Springs Fan of the Week! Vote for Video 1, 2, 3 or 4. The fan with the most votes will win a pair of tickets to next week’s Coachella Valley Firebirds game! Voting ends Thursday. Who’s your pick?
Spirit Halloween has revealed its top Halloween costume trends for 2026, and pop culture is driving the picks. Off Campus, Toy Story, K-pop Demon Hunters, superheroes, Greek gods and warriors — and plenty of Dolly Partons — are expected to be popular. What are you dressing up as this Halloween? #Halloween2026 #SpiritHalloween #HalloweenCostumes #nbcpalmsprings