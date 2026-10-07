An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Wednesday, October 7, 2026!

Rachel is currently a Cat-1 Hurricane moving its way to the WNW, but an approaching trough of low pressure will turn this cyclone to the Northeast beginning Friday.



The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Rachel weakening to Tropical Storm status on Thursday as it moves over cooler sea surface temperatures. Add wind shear, and Rachel is expected to become a Tropical Depression by Sunday as she moves over Ensenada, Mexico.



The Coachella Valley will begin Saturday with lots of sunshine followed by thickening clouds throughout the day.

Next -- with the combination of the remnants of Rachel along with a cold front -- we'll see significant precipitation over the Southwest and Southern California on Sunday.

As of this posting, the Coachella Valley could accumulate up to a quarter-of-an-inch of rain throughout the day on Sunday... possibly more. Flood-prone areas around the Valley should be prepared.



There will still be scattered SoCal showers on Monday, but only hit-and-miss light showers -- if anything at all -- for the Coachella Valley. A few leftover light showers are a possibility over the Southland on Tuesday, but nothing for the Valley.

Next -- as this frontal boundary exits to the East -- cooler weather will filter into the Southwest. For instance, Palm Springs will see its high temperature drop from 108° on Thursday to just 81° by Tuesday.



There will be changes to this outlook as Rachel approaches... stay tuned!

See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings