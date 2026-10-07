Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, October 7, 2026!
An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Southwest will provide hotter-than-normal numbers over much of Southern California for the rest of this workweek.
In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley area as high temperatures are forecast to exceed 105° today, tomorrow and again on Friday.
For the most part, Valley dew points will hover around 50° while middle-of-the-day relative humidity will bottom-out just under 20% each day this week.
It now appears an approaching disturbance will play a role in pulling-up moisture from remnants of Hurricane Rachel over the Southwest beginning Sunday into Monday and possibly Tuesday of next week.
As of today, it looks like the best shot of seeing Coachella Valley rain will be on Sunday followed by a few lingering light showers on Monday.
As this frontal boundary clears Southern California, cooler air will move over the Southland. The Valley will experience true Autumn-like weather on Monday and Tuesday when high temps will peak in the lower-80s.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
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