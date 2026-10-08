An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Thursday, October 8, 2026!

Rachel has weakened to Tropical Storm status over the Northern Pacific and will soon be directed toward the Northeast beginning this evening.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Rachel making landfall near Ensenada, Mexico late-Saturday evening/early-Sunday morning.

The Coachella Valley will begin Saturday with lots of sunshine followed by thickening clouds and gusty on-shore winds later in the day.

Next -- with the combination of a weakening Rachel along with an approaching cold front -- we'll see significant precipitation over the Southwest and Southern California on Sunday.

As of this posting, the Coachella Valley could accumulate up to a third-of-an-inch of rain throughout the day on Sunday... possibly more. Flood-prone areas around the Valley should be prepared.

There will still be scattered SoCal showers on Monday, but only hit-and-miss light showers -- if anything at all -- for the Coachella Valley. A few leftover light showers are a possibility over the Southland on Tuesday, but nothing for the Valley.





Next -- as this frontal boundary exits to the East -- cooler weather will filter into the Southwest. For instance, Palm Springs will see its high temperature drop from 107° today to the upper-70s/lower-80s by Monday and Tuesday.

I will continue to tweak this outlook as Rachel approaches. Stay tuned!



Along with this post, I have included an update on Rachel, GFS forecast rain coverage, projected accumulative amounts, and timing.

See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings