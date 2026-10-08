An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, October 8, 2026!

An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Southwest will continue to provide hotter-than-normal numbers over much of Southern California.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley area as high temperatures are forecast to exceed 104° today and tomorrow.

For the most part, Valley dew points will hover just under 50° today and tomorrow with middle-of-the-day relative humidity just below 20% each afternoon.

An approaching disturbance will play a role in pulling-up moisture over the Southwest from remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel beginning Sunday into Monday and possibly Tuesday of next week.

As of this posting, it looks like the best shot of seeing Coachella Valley rain will be on Sunday followed by a few lingering hit-and-miss light showers in the area on Monday.



As this frontal boundary clears Southern California, cooler air will move over the Southland. The Valley will experience Fall-like weather on Monday and Tuesday when high temps will peak in the upper-70s/lower-80s.



See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings