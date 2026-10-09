An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update on Friday, October 9, 2026!

Tropical Storm Rachel is over the Northeast Pacific and is heading to the Northeast toward Southern California.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Rachel making landfall near Ensenada, Mexico late-Saturday evening/early-Sunday morning.

The center of Rachel is expected to be over Eastern Riverside County -- just to the East of the Coachella Valley -- around 6a on Sunday.

The Coachella Valley will begin Saturday with lots of sunshine followed by thickening clouds and gusty on-shore winds later in the day.

Next -- with the combination of a weakening Rachel along with an approaching cold front -- we'll see significant precipitation over the Southwest and Southern California on Sunday.

As of this posting, the Coachella Valley could accumulate up to a third-of-an-inch of rain throughout the day on Sunday... possibly more. Flood-prone areas around the Valley should be prepared.

There will still be scattered SoCal showers on Monday, but only hit-and-miss light showers -- if anything at all -- for the Coachella Valley. A few leftover light showers are a possibility over the Southland on Tuesday, but nothing for the Valley.

Next -- as this frontal boundary clears the Southland -- cooler weather will filter into the Southwest. For instance, Palm Springs will see its high temperature drop from 105° today to the upper-70s for Monday and Tuesday.

I will continue to tweak this outlook as Rachel approaches. Plus, I will return to the NBC Palm Springs news desk Saturday at 5p, 6p and 11p with updates on Rachel's impact throughout the Coachella Valley area.

See images for details.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings