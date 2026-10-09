An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, October 9, 2026!

The upper-level ridge of high pressure -- which brought record high temperatures to areas of the Coachella Valley yesterday -- will continue to provide hotter-than-normal numbers today. But, that Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley is set to expire tonight.

You can expect thickening clouds on Saturday with near-normal early-October temps in the middle-90s.

An approaching disturbance will play a role in pulling-up moisture over the Southwest from remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel beginning Sunday into Monday and possibly Tuesday of next week.



As of this posting, it looks like the best shot of seeing Coachella Valley rain will be on Sunday followed by a few lingering hit-and-miss light showers in the area on Monday.



As this frontal boundary clears Southern California, cooler air will move over the Southland. The Valley will experience Autumn-like weather on Monday and Tuesday when high temps will peak in the upper-70s/lower-80s.

See images for details.



@jerrysteffen

@NBCPalmSprings