An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, October 11, 2026!

Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel moved North through Southern California faster-than-expected. As a result, most of the strongest winds and widespread rainfall is now behind us.

But -- with a frontal boundary currently moving through the Southwest -- there remains the chance of a few light, widely scattered showers. And -- because the ground in many areas is currently saturated with the heavy rainfall from last night -- a Flood Watch continues for the Coachella Valley through this evening.

Incidentally, most of the Valley picked-up over an inch of Rachel rain with an Indio and Palm Desert weather station reporting well over two-inches total accumulation.

Due to the possibility of gusty on-shore winds, the National Weather Service has continued its Wind Advisory for a large area of SoCal -- including the Coachella Valley -- through early-Monday morning.

Because of the combination of clouds and a cold front, the Valley will experience well-below normal temperatures in the upper-70s this afternoon. Those cooler-than-normal numbers will continue for tomorrow, and again on Tuesday before warming into the 80s on Wednesday.

While we'll be under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday, sunshine returns to the Valley for the rest of the week beginning Tuesday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings