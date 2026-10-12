Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, October 12, 2026!

Aside from a few sprinkles this morning, the Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds later this afternoon with below-normal high temperatures in the upper-70s.



You'll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with perimeter mountain clouds and another day of cooler-than-normal numbers in the upper-70s. Sunny and dry on Wednesday when those midday highs move into the lower-80s. Next, the Valley will warm close to 90° this weekend.

It looks like Santa Ana winds could be an issue on Thursday and Friday. Wind advisories are a possibility for areas around Southern California those two days. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings