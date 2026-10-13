Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, October 13, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today but with below-normal high temperatures in the upper-70s. You can expect totally clear skies on Wednesday along with mild midday highs in the middle-80s.

Because of a tightening pressure gradient, strong Santa Ana winds will be an issue in-and-around the Coachella Valley on Thursday and Friday.



As of this posting, it looks like those winds will be at their strongest on Thursday during the late-morning/early-afternoon hours, then again Thursday late-night into very early-Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is likely for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings