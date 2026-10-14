An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, October 14, 2026!

Northerly winds will be light today, but -- as the pressure gradient tightens-up over the Southwest -- those Santa Ana winds will be at their strongest on Thursday and Friday.



A High Wind Warning has been posted from the San Gorgonio Pass, over area mountains, and into the Inland Empire for Thursday and Friday... while a Wind Advisory continues through Friday for the Eastern quarters of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Keep in mind that these winds will likely elevate dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley-area while lowering our air quality. See images for details.

Valley temperatures will remain on the mild side with lots of upper-80s/lower-90s into this weekend.



In one-week, there is a chance an upper low pressure system will move through the Southwest Wednesday triggering rain and dropping temperatures over the Southland. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings