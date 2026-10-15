An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, October 15, 2026!

As the pressure gradient tightens-up over the Southwest between a cut-off low to our East and an upper-level high to our North, winds will become an issue through tomorrow.

A High Wind Warning has been posted from the San Gorgonio Pass into the Inland Empire through Saturday, while a Wind Advisory exists through Friday for the Eastern parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

These winds will most likely elevate dust and dirt around the Valley while lowering air quality.

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies today and tomorrow with near-normal high temperatures in the lower-90s both afternoons.



You'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds on Saturday with midday highs in the middle-80s.

The next best chance of seeing measurable rain over Southern California will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for updates!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings