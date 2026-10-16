An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, October 16, 2026!

Because of a tight pressure gradient between an upper-level high to our North and a low centered to our South, off-shore winds will once again become an issue for a large area of Southern California today.

In fact, a High Wind Warning has been posted from the San Gorgonio Pass into the Inland Empire through Saturday, while a Wind Advisory exists through this evening for Eastern parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Keep in mind that these winds will most likely elevate dust and dirt around the Valley while lowering our air quality.

The Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies this afternoon with near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s/lower-90s.



You'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds this weekend along with mild middle-to-upper 80-degrree numbers.

The next best chance of seeing measurable rain over Southern California will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for updates!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings