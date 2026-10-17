Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing! on Saturday, October 17, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will be under bands of clouds on Saturday afternoon with dry and breezy winds and slightly below-normal high temperatures in the middle-80s.
Clouds will slowly thin-out on Sunday along with another day of peak temps in the middle-80s.
I will be tracking an upper-level low pressure system as it makes its way down North America's Pacific coastline on Monday and Tuesday before turning left over the Southland on Wednesday.
But -- because of the lack of a generous moisture source -- the SoCal area will see light-to-moderate precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, the Coachella Valley is only expected to pick-up a few very light showers... if anything at all.
Clouds -- along with a frontal passage -- will play a role in providing cooler-than-normal highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday.
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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