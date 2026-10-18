Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, October 18, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds this afternoon with slightly below-normal temperatures in the upper-80s. You'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday with normal numbers around 90°.



I will be tracking an upper-level low pressure system as it makes its way down North America's Pacific coastline on Monday and Tuesday before turning left over the Southland on Wednesday.



There will most definitely be rain over the Western half of Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday, but there is still some disagreement regarding wet weather for the Coachella Valley.



The GFS has forecast only a few very light showers (if anything at all), while the latest Ensemble outlook (shown here) predicts anywhere between 0.01" (over the Valley's Eastern half) to 0.20" of total precipitation (for the Western half) during those two days.



Clouds -- along with a frontal passage -- will play a role in providing cooler-than-normal highs for both Thursday and Friday.



See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings