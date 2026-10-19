Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, October 19, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper-80s/lower-90s both days.



I will be tracking a closed-low pressure system as it makes its way down North America's Pacific coastline through Tuesday before turning left over the Southland on Wednesday.



There will most definitely be rain over the Western half of Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday, but only a few light showers for the Valley between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.



During this period, precipitation totals will range from around a possible tenth-of-an-inch over the Western third of the Coachella Valley to a few sprinkles (if anything at all) on the Valley's Southeastern side.

Next -- in the wake of this system -- cooler weather will filter into the Southland. Valley highs with remain just below 80° for both Thursday and Friday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings