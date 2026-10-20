An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, October 20, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine this afternoon with another day of near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s.



The Valley will start the day with sunny skies followed by increasing cloud cover later in the day. A few sprinkles are a possibility just before midnight as a closed-low begins to approach Southern Califonia.

As this disturbance moves through the Southwest on Thursday, the chance of rain over the Southland increases.



While the best chance of rain will fall over the Inland Empire to the coast, the Coachella Valley will only see hit-and-miss light showers primarily on Thursday morning. (See images for details.)

Valley high temps will be at their coolest on Thursday and Friday when those midday numbers stall in the upper-70s.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings