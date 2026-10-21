An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, October 21, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today with another afternoon of near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s.



As a closed-low pressure center moves through the Southwest on Thursday, there will be showers over the Western half of Southern California with only a few very light morning showers for the Coachella Valley -- if anything at all.



This system will also play a role in ushering-in cooler air as midday temperatures struggle to reach 80° for Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Also -- with more of a Northerly surface wind flow -- the Valley will experience much drier air this weekend.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings