An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, October 22, 2026!

As a closed-low pressure center moves through the Southwest today, there will be scattered showers over the Western half of Southern California with maybe a few sprinkles for the Coachella Valley -- if anything at all.



This system will also play a role in providing gusty on-shore winds today, but only for those wind-prone areas around SoCal. Specifically, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the San Gorgonio Pass and area mountains through 6p tonight.



Most notably, this disturbance will provide cooler air as midday temperatures will struggle to reach 80° both today and tomorrow.

Also -- with more of a Northerly surface wind flow -- the Valley will experience much drier air this weekend along with mild midday numbers in the middle-80s.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings