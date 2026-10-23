Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, October 23, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will once again experience cooler-than-normal high temperatures in the upper-70s/lower-80s this afternoon.
With lots of mid-level moisture still in place, we'll see towering clouds over our mountains where showers are likely this afternoon into the early-evening hours.
Next, an upper-level low will develop over Arizona which will play a role in ushering-in drier, occasionally gusty, Northeasterly winds on Saturday.
You can expect high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s this weekend, with more-of-the-same through most of next week.
A Weather Heads-Up: There is a good chance a large Pacific disturbance will provide cooler weather on Halloween followed by widespread rain over the Southwest on Sunday, November 1st.
Stay tuned for updates!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
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