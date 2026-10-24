Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, October 24, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see mostly sunny skies today with drier air, occasionally gusty Northerly winds, and mild midday high temperatures in the middle-80s.



You'll see nothing but sunshine for your Sunday afternoon along with near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s. You can expect more-of-the-same on Monday and Tuesday.

While Valley midday temps once again reach the upper-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will also see slowly thickening high cloud-cover both days.

It's still up-in-the-air regarding the next chance of rain over the Southwest. Considering all weather computer model runs, this wet weather scenario stretches from Halloween evening to Monday, November 2nd.

Stay tuned for updates!

@JerryStefffen

@NBCPalmSprings