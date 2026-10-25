Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, October 25, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with dry air, and mild midday high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s. You can expect more-of-the-same on Monday and Tuesday.
While Valley midday temps once again reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will also see slowly thickening, fair-weather high cloud-cover both days.
It looks like the next chance of rain over the Southwest will be this next weekend. Considering all computer model runs, this wet weather scenario stretches from Halloween evening to early Monday, November 2nd.
As of this morning, I'm expecting significant rainfall over the Coachella Valley on Sunday, November 1st.
Stay tuned for updates!
@JerryStefffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2026
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