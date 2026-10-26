AN NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, October 26, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will once again see plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s.

A few thin fair-weather cirrus clouds are expected late on Wednesday, followed by thicker high clouds on Thursday. Valley highs will hover in the middle-80s both afternoons.

Guided by a closed-low over the Pacific Northwest and an upper-high over Mexico, lots of sub-tropical moisture will move over the Southwest beginning this weekend.

It looks like the best shot of seeing accumulative rain in the Coachella Valley will be during the late-morning and afternoon hours on Sunday, November 1st.



But, we are not ruling-out a few light showers over the Valley on Halloween evening.

See images for details. Stay tuned for forecast updates!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings