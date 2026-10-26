Weather
AN NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, October 26, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will once again see plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow with near-normal high temperatures in the upper-80s.
A few thin fair-weather cirrus clouds are expected late on Wednesday, followed by thicker high clouds on Thursday. Valley highs will hover in the middle-80s both afternoons.
Guided by a closed-low over the Pacific Northwest and an upper-high over Mexico, lots of sub-tropical moisture will move over the Southwest beginning this weekend.
It looks like the best shot of seeing accumulative rain in the Coachella Valley will be during the late-morning and afternoon hours on Sunday, November 1st.
But, we are not ruling-out a few light showers over the Valley on Halloween evening.
See images for details. Stay tuned for forecast updates!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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