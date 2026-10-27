An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, October 27, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine again today with dry air and near-normal high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s.



Although we'll see bands of thin cirrus clouds on Wednesday -- followed by thicker high clouds on Thursday -- the Valley will still warm into the 80s both afternoons.

Guided by a closed-low over the Pacific Northwest and an upper-high over Mexico, lots of sub-tropical moisture will be pulled over the Southwest beginning this weekend.

While a few sprinkles are possible Halloween evening, the best shot of seeing scattered showers for the Coachella Valley will be on Sunday.

Valley midday temps will hover in the 80s both days this weekend.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings