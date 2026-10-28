An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, October 28, 2026!

Although the Coachella Valley will be under bands of thin cirrus clouds today -- followed by thicker high clouds tomorrow -- the Valley will still warm into the 80s both afternoons.



We'll be under a mix of Sun and clouds on Friday along with midday highs in the lower-80s.

Next -- guided by a closed-low over the Pacific Northwest and an upper-high over Mexico -- lots of sub-tropical moisture will be pulled over the Southwest beginning this weekend.

While a few sprinkles are possible Halloween evening, the best shot of seeing scattered showers for the Coachella Valley will be on Sunday. (See images for details.)

You can expect sunny skies, drier air, and slightly-cooler-than-normal high temps close to 80° come Monday.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings