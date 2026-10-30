An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, October 30, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under bands of mid-level clouds today with slightly below-normal midday highs in the lower-80s.

Next -- guided by a closed-low over the Pacific Northwest -- lots of sub-tropical moisture will be pulled over the Southwest beginning this weekend.



While a few sprinkles are possible Halloween evening, the best shot of seeing scattered showers for the Coachella Valley will be on Sunday. (See images for details.)

You can expect sunny skies, drier air, and slightly-cooler-than-normal numbers close to 80° starting Monday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings