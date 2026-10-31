An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, October 31, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see clouds thicken throughout the day on Saturday with below-normal high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 70s.

While the bulk of precipitation -- related to an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture -- will be centered over Northwest Mexico into Arizona, Southern California will be on the Northern tier of this stream.

The Coachella Valley will see a few sprinkles this evening followed by scattered showers on Sunday.

I've included a couple of precip forecast images with this post regarding coverage and timing.



Next... it looks like sunshine returns to the Valley for the rest of the week beginning Monday along with mild highs each day around 80°.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings