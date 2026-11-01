Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, November 1, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will be under clouds this morning and afternoon with below-normal high temperatures in the middle-70s. Valley skies will begin clearing-out after sunset.
There is still the chance of a few light Valley showers on Sunday morning, after which the chance of precipitation in limited to area mountains. (See images for details.)
Sunshine returns to the Valley on Monday with drier air and slightly below-normal high temperatures close to 80°. You can expect more-of-the-same through Thursday.
We will experience near-normal numbers in the middle-80s this next weekend under mostly clear skies each afternoon.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 1, 2026
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