Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, November 3, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine behind a few bands of fair-weather high clouds today along with near-normal high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 80s.



More-of-the-same for Wednesday, but under totally clear skies.



As an upper-level ridge of high pressure nudges its way over the Southwest, Valley temps warm a bit beginning Friday.

In fact, you can expect plenty of sunshine for your Saturday and Sunday afternoons along with dry surface air and midday temps in the middle-80s both days.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings