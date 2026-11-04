Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 2026!
The Coachella Valley Will be under clear skies today with near-normal high temperatures in the lower-80s.
You can expect more-of-the-same for your Thursday, but with bands of fair-weather high clouds.
The Valley will experience a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and midday highs in the middle-80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
I'm still seeing the chance of showers for Southern California around the middle-of-the-month. Stay tuned.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeatherJoshua Tree
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