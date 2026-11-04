Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 2026!

The Coachella Valley Will be under clear skies today with near-normal high temperatures in the lower-80s.

You can expect more-of-the-same for your Thursday, but with bands of fair-weather high clouds.

The Valley will experience a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and midday highs in the middle-80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

I'm still seeing the chance of showers for Southern California around the middle-of-the-month. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings