Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Thursday, November 5, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will see sunshine today, but behinds bands of clouds at 20,000' and higher. You'll once again experience near-normal high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 80s this afternoon.
While midday highs will hover in the middle-80s on Friday and Saturday under lots of sunshine, those near-normal numbers will come with occasionally gusty Santa Ana winds.
Next, you can expect Valley midday temps in the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
I'm still keeping my eye on the possibility a Pacific upper-low will strengthen as it moves across SoCal next week. This disturbance could bring widespread rain over the Southwest around Friday the 13th of next week.
Because confidence of precipitation is still quite low, there will be changes to this forecast. I will keep you updated. Stay tuned!
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
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