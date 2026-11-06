Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Friday, November 6, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under totally clear skies through this weekend with dry air and high temperatures in the middle-80s each afternoon.

Because of a tighter pressure gradient -- between a high over Vegas and a low moving through Arizona -- gusty Santa Ana winds will be an issue today and somewhat tomorrow.

Aside from a few fair-weather high clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Valley will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle-to-upper 80s all of next week.

Enjoy!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings