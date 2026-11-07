Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Saturday, November 7, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under total sunshine this afternoon with low relative humidity, strong breezes, and mild high temperatures in the middle-80s.



In fact, we'll see lots of sunshine each afternoon through the rest of the week with more middle-80s.

A couple of weather computer forecast models are suggesting we may see precipitation around the Coachella Valley in mid-November. Stay tuned.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings