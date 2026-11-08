Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, November 8, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will enjoy another day of sunny skies today with dry air, light winds, and slightly-above normal high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s.

In fact, you can expect more-of-the-same the rest of the workweek.

A few weather forecast models are still suggesting a Pacific upper-level low will trigger widely scattered Southern California showers around the Coachella Valley late-Saturday into Sunday.

It then appear a cold front from the Northwest will follow, bringing with it additional SoCal precipitation on Monday.

There will be changes to this outlook. Stay tuned!



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings