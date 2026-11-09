Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, November 9, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Friday with dry air, very light winds, and slightly above-normal high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s.

While there is still no firm consensus, a couple of weather computer models are suggesting Southern California may see some rain in about a week.



As I see it, a Pacific upper-level Low will move East over Northwest Mexico on Saturday triggering a few scattered showers South of the Coachella Valley. This will be followed by the passage of a frontal boundary on Monday which could provide a much better chance of rain for the Southland.



There will be changes to this forecast... stay tuned!

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings