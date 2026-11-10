Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, November 10, 2026!

The wonderful weather continues... at least through the rest of this workweek.



The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Thursday. You can expect high temperatures in the upper-80s today and tomorrow, middle-80s on Thursday.



As an upper-level low -- and then a trough -- makes its way through the Southwest, we will see some rain in the Southland very late-Friday into Saturday.



While widely scattered precipitation will fall over mountains and from the Inland Empire to the Coast, only a few, extremely light showers are possible for the West end of the Coachella Valley Saturday morning.

Similar coverage is forecast as another disturbance moves through the Southwest on Tuesday of next week.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings